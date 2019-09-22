Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Leland SOWDERS
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Leland SOWDERS


1933 - 2019
Leland SOWDERS Obituary
SOWDERS, Leland "Mr. Lee" 86, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Leland was a successful entrepreneur and was a member of the Huber Heights F. & A.M. Lodge #777, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, and a 50 year member of the Antioch Shrine. Preceded in death by his mother, Atta, and stepfather, William Parrott; brother, James Lewis; sister, Florence Hill; nephew, David Lewis. He leaves behind his wife, Gail; sons, Mark Leland Sowders (Jamie), Michael Duane Sowders and their mother, Lawan Morris Pleiman; several grandchildren & great grandchildren; niece, Susan Landis (Mike); nephew, Ronnie Hill (Paula); brother-in-law, Paul Stitzel, and many friends. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Rob Wackerman, officiating. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday at 11:30 a.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Antioch Shrine Foundation or Day City Hospice. Condolences can be shared a www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
