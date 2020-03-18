Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
301 Mia Ave.
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
301 Mia Ave.
Leler OLIVER


1937 - 2020
OLIVER, Leler Beatrice Age 82, born June 11, 1937 in Whiteville, NC, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A resident of Dayton since 1958, and an employee of Aramark for 43 years. She was a longtime member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Lelon Lewis and Rachel Reaves-Lewis; husband, MC Oliver; sisters, Annie Maclin, Minnie Oliver; brothers, Lee and Joe Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted daughter, Teresa (Jason Sr) Houston; grandchildren, Jason Houston Jr., Julian Brooks, Jada Houston, Kani Jones; sisters, Cora Lee Giles, Dorothy Johnson, Louise Smith; sister-in-law, Betty Lewis; brother-in-law, John H. Oliver; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, including the entire Mt. Moriah Family. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, March 19, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave. Dr. Herman L. Walker officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020
