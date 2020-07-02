1/1
Lelia CLARK
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLARK (nee McClure), Lelia Ann Lelia Ann (nee McClure) Clark, of Middletown, entered her heavenly home on June 30, 2020, at Willow Knoll Senior Living in Middletown, where she had resided for 22 years. She was born January 12, 1925, in Columbus, Ohio, to Emmett Clayton and Myrtle Spickard McClure. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Patsie Riggle, Billie Grombach, Ruby Hooton, Marjorie Brenn, Lois and Carman and her husband of 42 years, Paul Esais Clark, who died in 1986. Lelia had been a Cub Scout Den mother in West Middletown, worked at Montgomery Ward, and served her Lord as a Sunday School Teacher at Grace Baptist Church and she had been active in the Jolly Sixties. She later attended University Baptist Church and then called Breiel Boulevard First Church of God her home church. She was also involved with Middletown Christian Women's Club. She is survived by her sons, Randall (Kaye) of Cincinnati, Gregory (Linda) of Brighton, TN, and Daryl (Nancy) of Middletown; six grandchildren, Bryan (Kristina), Kristina (Rob) Masterson, Gregory (Larica), Christopher, David (Hillari) and Timothy; and two great-grandsons, Devon and Connor. A private graveside service for the family will be held with Pastor Eric Newell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bull's Run Arboretum, P.O. Box 425, Middletown, Ohio 45042 (www.bullsrun.org). Arrangements by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved