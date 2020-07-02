CLARK (nee McClure), Lelia Ann Lelia Ann (nee McClure) Clark, of Middletown, entered her heavenly home on June 30, 2020, at Willow Knoll Senior Living in Middletown, where she had resided for 22 years. She was born January 12, 1925, in Columbus, Ohio, to Emmett Clayton and Myrtle Spickard McClure. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Patsie Riggle, Billie Grombach, Ruby Hooton, Marjorie Brenn, Lois and Carman and her husband of 42 years, Paul Esais Clark, who died in 1986. Lelia had been a Cub Scout Den mother in West Middletown, worked at Montgomery Ward, and served her Lord as a Sunday School Teacher at Grace Baptist Church and she had been active in the Jolly Sixties. She later attended University Baptist Church and then called Breiel Boulevard First Church of God her home church. She was also involved with Middletown Christian Women's Club. She is survived by her sons, Randall (Kaye) of Cincinnati, Gregory (Linda) of Brighton, TN, and Daryl (Nancy) of Middletown; six grandchildren, Bryan (Kristina), Kristina (Rob) Masterson, Gregory (Larica), Christopher, David (Hillari) and Timothy; and two great-grandsons, Devon and Connor. A private graveside service for the family will be held with Pastor Eric Newell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bull's Run Arboretum, P.O. Box 425, Middletown, Ohio 45042 (www.bullsrun.org
). Arrangements by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com