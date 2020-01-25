|
|
KINNER (nee Schaeffer), Lelia Elva Age 99, of Hamilton, passed away on January 17, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, and graduated from Seven Mile High School. On June 17, 1939, she married Leslie C. Kinner, who preceded her in death in 2006. Lelia was a charter member and Past Matron of Ft. Hamilton Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, and a long-time volunteer of the Ft. Hamilton Hospital Auxiliary. She was a life-long member of St. John U.C.C. in Hamilton. She is survived by son Robert Kinner, grandson Jeffrey (Rachel) Kinner, sister Anita Mitchell, sisters-in-law Laura Schaeffer and Betty Schaeffer, dearest friend Judy Ward, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until time of services 1 p.m. (O.E.S / Funeral respectively), Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton. Memorials may be left to Ft. Hamilton Chapter O.E.S., 724 High St. Hamilton, OH 45011, or the Ft. Hamilton Hospital Foundation, 630 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 25, 2020