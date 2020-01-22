|
DANIELS, Leman "Pappy" Lee passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born on April 22, 1930 in Estill County, Kentucky, the son of the late J.W. and Bessie (Flynn) Daniels. On June 16, 1951 he married Inez Kerr, and together they had three children. He retired from the Ohio Army National Guard after 30 years. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jerry and Ted Daniels, sister Nina Flynn and son-in-law Bob Rogers. He's survived by his loving wife Inez, his children, Linda Rogers, Nikki (Bruce) Agee and Steve (Kim) Daniel; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four siblings and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday January 24, 2019 at 10am with Charles Anderson, Minister officiating. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in his memory to . Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 22, 2020