BURNS, Lena Murrell Age 91, of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Lena was born to the late Charles and Ottis Murrell on July 26, 1927 in Irvine, KY. She worked with Safety Kids Club and volunteered at Kettering Medical Center for 30 years. Lena was a talented piano player who shared her gift with Sugar Creek United Presbyterian Church and The Kettering Banjo Society. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Samuel R. Burns, Jr.; grandson, Christopher Scott; 2 brothers; 2 sisters-in-law. Lena is survived by her son, Samuel (Jane) Burns; grandchildren, David (Katie), Ricky (Taylor); great-grandchild, William Burns; sister, Linda Stivers; brother, James Murrell. A Funeral Service will start at 11am on Saturday, March 30 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering with a visitation beginning one hour prior. Burial at David's Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be directed to Grace Hospice, 3033 Kettering Blvd., Moraine, OH 45439. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019
