CASTLE, Lena 90, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away Sunday night, June 9, 2019 following an extended illness. Born August 14, 1928 in Hannah, KY, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Myrtle (Boggs) Sparks. Lena was a member of the First Baptist Church in New Lebanon and was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary of DAV Chapter #9 of Dayton and the Women's Auxiliary of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter # 31 of Dayton. She loved to read, garden, cook, and have her grandchildren around. She enjoyed watching the Andy Griffith Show and Bonanza and had a special affection for Esther Price Candies. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son James Thomas Castle; brother Ronald and sisters Alice, Grettie, Anna and Mildred. Survived by beloved husband James Thomas Castle whom she married December 27, 1950; children Linda Sue Juliano and husband Robert of Eaton; Lloyd Ronald Castle and wife Rong of Newnan, Georgia; Floyd Donald Castle and wife Kathy and Deborah Sue Castle; grandchildren David (Kendra) Ingram, Angela Ingram, Matthew (Catherine) Ingram, Heather (Chaz) Dudas, Ashley (Cody) Nusbaum, James (Kimberly) Castle, Floyd Castle, Shane Castle, Jeremy Thompson and Destini Thompson; along with 8 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 PM Friday June 14, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Carter presiding. Entombment Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 12, 2019