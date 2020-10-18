1/1
Lena FOSTER
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOSTER, Lena Marie Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 9, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1935, in Terrell, Texas, to Willie and Geneva Johnson. Lena was valedictorian of her class at Burnett High School. She was the owner of Lena's Mademoiselles Hair Fashions on Third Street for 45 years. She was preceded in death by Arthur L. Foster, her husband of fifty four years. Lena leaves to cherish her memory her son, Ricky (Althea) Foster of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Mia Kearney-Bagneris, Elizabeth Pasquier, Julian Foster, and Alexa Taylor; (8) great-grandchildren; sister, Bobbie Bullard; brother, Robert Glenn; brother-in-law, James Foster and sister-in-law, Rossie Foster; cousins, Betty Henderson, Sandra Collier, and Victor Robinson and a host of nieces and nephews. Private Services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved