Lena GENTRY
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENTRY, Lena Age 95, of Springfield, passed away June 4, 2020, in her home. She was born May 16, 1925, in Columbus, the daughter of James E. and Grace (Jackson) Waugh. Lena had retired from the office of Dr. Edward Hubach, D.O. and Dr. Ronald Wolf, D.O., where she was the Office Manager. She had also been the Manager of Eberle's Radio Supply in Springfield. She had volunteered for 30 years with St. John's Lutheran Church Outreach Center. She was an avid Bingo player at McDonald's and she enjoyed dancing and arts and crafts. Survivors include daughters, Nina M. Hetric-Turner of Springfield and Emily Shaw of Columbus; stepsons, Dave (Nancy) Gentry and Tom (Kate) Gentry; grandchildren, Carla R. Hetric-Daniel, Erin M. Saunders, Amy K. (Rob) Combs, Jenny O'Toole, Amanda O'Toole, Alan Gentry, and Philip (Becky) Gentry; great-grandchildren, Brittanie, James, Sara, Victoria, Shawn, Solomon, Sidney, Savanna, Dustin, Margaret, Carlton, and Judy; and sister, Bertha Campbell of Hilliard. She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Carl Gentry; son, Charles T. O'Toole; grandson, James "Scott" Hetric; siblings, Jim Earl Waugh and Gracie Mae Waugh; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Peter Kruse officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9-10 am. Burial will follow in Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved