GENTRY, Lena Age 95, of Springfield, passed away June 4, 2020, in her home. She was born May 16, 1925, in Columbus, the daughter of James E. and Grace (Jackson) Waugh. Lena had retired from the office of Dr. Edward Hubach, D.O. and Dr. Ronald Wolf, D.O., where she was the Office Manager. She had also been the Manager of Eberle's Radio Supply in Springfield. She had volunteered for 30 years with St. John's Lutheran Church Outreach Center. She was an avid Bingo player at McDonald's and she enjoyed dancing and arts and crafts. Survivors include daughters, Nina M. Hetric-Turner of Springfield and Emily Shaw of Columbus; stepsons, Dave (Nancy) Gentry and Tom (Kate) Gentry; grandchildren, Carla R. Hetric-Daniel, Erin M. Saunders, Amy K. (Rob) Combs, Jenny O'Toole, Amanda O'Toole, Alan Gentry, and Philip (Becky) Gentry; great-grandchildren, Brittanie, James, Sara, Victoria, Shawn, Solomon, Sidney, Savanna, Dustin, Margaret, Carlton, and Judy; and sister, Bertha Campbell of Hilliard. She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Carl Gentry; son, Charles T. O'Toole; grandson, James "Scott" Hetric; siblings, Jim Earl Waugh and Gracie Mae Waugh; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Peter Kruse officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9-10 am. Burial will follow in Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.