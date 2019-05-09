Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
GILBERT, Lena Pearl Of Trotwood, faithful wife and loving mother of four children, passed away May 4, 2019. She was a native of Anguilla, MS and resided in Dayton for many years. She is preceded in death by her father, Johnnie White; mother, Atlean Lacy; stepfather, Simon Lacy; brother, Joseph White; sisters, Ophelia McReynolds and Eunice White; sister-in-law, Cathy Hurst. She leaves to mourn her passing her husband of 54 years, James Gilbert; daughter, Ronda R. Gilbert; sons, James (Diane), Brian (Susan) and Jerrold Gilbert; brothers, Johnnie White Jr. and Charles Hurst; sisters, Dorothy White, Linda (Lawrence) Shanks, Alma Dawson and Viola Hurst; four grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019
