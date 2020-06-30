Lena HICKEY

I always loved Aunt Nina. We only found out within the last ten years or so, that her real name was Lena.We all called her Aunt Nina. And she always answered. She was the sweetest person. She would speak to all of us, most of the time, knowing our names. There were seven kids in my family. So thats pretty good. She was one of my favorite aunts. Im so sorry for her family I know its not easy. My mom passed the end of last year at 96. So you kind of get used to having them around. I know Aunt Nina is in a better place and is happy. Thats what you have to keep telling ourselves to get over her passing. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.

Pam Hickey - Brewer

