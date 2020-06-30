Lena HICKEY
HICKEY, Lena M. "Nina" Our beloved and caring mother, age 94, passed away on June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Augustine Mantia; three brothers; two sisters; husband, John E. (Jack) Hickey; son, John E. Hickey, Jr.; grandchildren, John Hickey III and Andrea Hickey; great- granddaughter, Madelyn Monet Mason. She is survived by daughters, Nina A. Mason and Karen J. (Herb) Aydelott; sons, Tim C. Hickey and Kevin M. Hickey; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; and brothers, Tony Mantia and Nick Mantia. She graduated from Julienne High School and remained friends with her sorority sisters for over seventy years. Lena belonged to St. Albert the Great Parish, Daughters of the Immaculate Conception, numerous card and bunco clubs, and a bowling league. She enjoyed playing bingo, where strangers became friends. Overnight trips to the casino with her daughters were always a fun adventure. She was an amazing cook, baker, and party planner. She shared her recipes and cooking skills with anyone who asked. She organized the Italian Cookie booth for the World Affair, Octoberfest, and the Italian Festival for many years. She provided hundreds of delicious home baked cookies to sell, bringing back customers year after year. Her cooking talents included making peanut butter fudge on a camp stove on the many family vacations. She had a natural green thumb that was evident in her beautifully landscaped yard. She enjoyed gardening and always had the most magnificent roses. She shared the beauty with neighbors, family, friends, and the local squirrels, rabbits, and birds that she fed every morning. Her smile was contagious, and her love of life made her a joy to be around. She loved her family and friends and was a devout Catholic. A private burial service will be at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.
June 29, 2020
I always loved Aunt Nina. We only found out within the last ten years or so, that her real name was Lena.We all called her Aunt Nina. And she always answered. She was the sweetest person. She would speak to all of us, most of the time, knowing our names. There were seven kids in my family. So thats pretty good. She was one of my favorite aunts. Im so sorry for her family I know its not easy. My mom passed the end of last year at 96. So you kind of get used to having them around. I know Aunt Nina is in a better place and is happy. Thats what you have to keep telling ourselves to get over her passing. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Pam Hickey - Brewer
Family
