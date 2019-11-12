Home

TURNER, Lena M. "Granny" Age 85, of Dayton, born April 25, 1934 in Newnan, GA, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She attended Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and retired from NCR Corporation. She was a faithful member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church and served in the choir and the missionary ministry for a number of years. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Selena Stewart; husbands, Robert Hammond, and William Turner; brothers, Joe Henry and James Stewart; great-great grandson, Jeremiah Hammond. Lena leaves a spiritual legacy to be continued by loving and devoted children, Robert (Carla) and Gerald Hammond, Cynthia Jackson, Melody (Carey) Amos, Carol Hammond; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; other family and friends. Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, November 13, at St. Luke M.B. Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019
