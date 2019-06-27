Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
View Map
Lena Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Lena Annette Age 60, departed this life Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Hoag Hospital in Orange County, California. She was born August 1, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio to Paul C. Jackson and the late Lucy Jackson. Lena lived in California where she worked as a Registered Nurse in the Critical Intensive Care Unit for many years. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Joyce A. Jackson. Lena is survived by; her father, Paul C. Jackson; (3) brothers, Luther E. Draper, Sr., Melvin P. (Dorother) Jackson and William H. (Arlene) Jackson, Sr.; life-long friend, Rolanda Estell-White; a host of other family and friends. Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. SATURDAY, June 29, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH, with Reverend Robert Jackson, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final Disposition: Cremation at Lena's request. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019
