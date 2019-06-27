|
WILLIAMS, Lena Annette Age 60, departed this life Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Hoag Hospital in Orange County, California. She was born August 1, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio to Paul C. Jackson and the late Lucy Jackson. Lena lived in California where she worked as a Registered Nurse in the Critical Intensive Care Unit for many years. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Joyce A. Jackson. Lena is survived by; her father, Paul C. Jackson; (3) brothers, Luther E. Draper, Sr., Melvin P. (Dorother) Jackson and William H. (Arlene) Jackson, Sr.; life-long friend, Rolanda Estell-White; a host of other family and friends. Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. SATURDAY, June 29, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH, with Reverend Robert Jackson, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final Disposition: Cremation at Lena's request. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019