Lennox BREIDENTHAL

Lennox BREIDENTHAL Obituary
BREIDENTHAL, Lennox Brooks Lennox Brooks Breidenthal passed peacefully in Hamilton, Ohio on May 16, 2020. He was 89 years old. Brooks was born in Louisville, KY on January 13, 1931, the son of Robert and Sue Breidenthal. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and took particular pride in his achievements as an Eagle Scout. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School and Miami University. He was instrumental in the growth and success of Champion Paper where he worked for 30 years as a Purchasing Manager. He enjoyed his time as a Junior Achievement advisor, his involvement in Civic Theatre, serving as a Sunday School superintendent at the Presbyterian Church and relaxing with both Dixieland and classical music. He was an accomplished handyman and woodworker, forced begrudgingly into numerous projects by his loving wife. He is survived by that loving wife of 65 years, Edith Breidenthal, their daughter Cynthia (Tom) Mattingly of Plymouth, WI, granddaughter Amber Mattingly, grandson Brandon Mattingly, great-grandchildren Domenick and Abigail, nephew, Aaron Taylor and numerous other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Nan Lauer of Louisville and his brother Robert Donald Breidenthal of Stockton, CA. In light of recent public health issues, a memorial service is to be coordinated at a later date. Please feel free to forward condolences, sentiments and remembrances via Weigel Funeral Home at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2020
