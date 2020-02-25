|
|
DAVIES, Lennox Silverstone "Lex" 87 of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21 2020 while residing at River Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center. He was born on September 2, 1932 in Grahamstown, South Africa. While employed at National Cash Register (NCR) in Johannesburg, South Africa, he jumped at the opportunity in 1969 to move his family to NCR's world headquarters in Dayton where he worked as a technical instructor. Lex retired from NCR after 46 enjoyable years. Lex was a proud and loyal blood donor, having donated over 20 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross over the years. Lex is survived by his former spouse Gloria Davies, daughter Beverley Davies, son and wife Russell and Chris Davies, and grandchildren Anna Davies and Evan Davies and many loving friends. According to Lex's wishes, his body was donated to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and there will be no services. His family would like to sincerely thank the caring staff at River Oaks and the Dayton Hospice for their loving care and support of Lex. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to make donations to the The Dayton-Area Chapter of American Red Cross, 370 W. First St., Dayton OH 45402. And in honor of Lex, please consider a donation of blood at the next blood drive.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020