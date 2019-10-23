|
ANTHONY, Lenora D. Born in West Blocton, AL on June 29, 1929 to the late Rayfield and Winnie Ware, resided in Dayton, OH for many years, entered into eternal life on Oct. 13, 2019. Preceded in death by parents; husband of 47 years, Napoleon L. Anthony, Sr.; sons: Napoleon & Billy Anthony; daughters: Betty Hines & Evelyn Anthony; sister, Louise Taylor; & brothers, Rayfield Ware, Jr. & James Ware. Lenora leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Lenora A. Davis; sons: William & Leroy Hines Anthony; sister, Shirley Cresham; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; special friend, Rosetta Anderson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 9:30-10:30 am Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at West Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel - www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019