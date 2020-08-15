Lenora JONES

JONES, Lenora Kathryn "Kate" 89, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born January 11, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Lee and Lenora (Foster) Jones. Kate retired from Springfield City Schools after 21 years of service. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Todd L. Jones; sisters, Martha Jones and Peggy Jones; brother, Robert (Joyce) Jones; 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation is Monday, August 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



