1/1
Lenora JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, Lenora Kathryn "Kate" 89, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born January 11, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Lee and Lenora (Foster) Jones. Kate retired from Springfield City Schools after 21 years of service. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Todd L. Jones; sisters, Martha Jones and Peggy Jones; brother, Robert (Joyce) Jones; 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation is Monday, August 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved