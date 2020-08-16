1/1
Lenora Lee SLICER
1943 - 2020
SLICER, Lenora Lee Age 76, of Kettering, passed away August 8, 2020. Lee was born November 26, 1943, in Ashtabula, OH, to George and Eleanor (Cimorell) Northrup. A graduate of Ashtabula High School, she received her Bachelor's from Ohio University, and her Master's from Wright State University, all in education. Lee was appointed the head of the Special Education Department at Oakwood High School. She then retired in 1992, and continued to serve as an educational liaison for new teachers. Lee was generous, kind, fun-loving, and intelligent. She was an amazing cook with an Italian flair. She was the most nurturing wife, best friend, and mother to all. Lee loved the sunsets at Lake Cumberland and walking the beaches of Anna Maria Island. She is preceded in death by her parents. Lee is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles "Chuck"; children, Chet (Lisa) Slicer and Michelle "Shelly" (Michael) Rench; grandchildren, Chase, Alexander, Taylor, Austin, and Elliana; brother, Kenneth Northrup, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff of Kettering Medical Center, especially Aaron, for their care. Family will greet friends from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm, Saturday, August 22, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Target Dayton Ministries, 111 Xenia Ave., Dayton, OH 45410. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Lee's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
22
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
