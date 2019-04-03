FERRYMAN, Leo Jack 94, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Danbury Senior Living, Tipp City, Ohio. Leo was born July 7, 1924 in Springfield, Ohio to Floyd O. and Mary M. (Bostick) Ferryman. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS Wasp during World War II. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and VFW Post #1031. Survivors include one son, Leo John (Debra) Ferryman; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Norman) Merrill, Jeffrey (fianc?, Ali Hinkle) Ferryman and Paul (Laura) Ferryman; and four great-grandchildren, Josh Shelton, Landon Merrill, Gavin Ferryman and Easton Ferryman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, in 2005; a son, Robert Eugene Ferryman; and two siblings, Mildred L. Law and Floyd O. Ferryman, Jr. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME, with military honors to follow. Visitation will be held one hour prior in the funeral home, beginning at 6 p.m. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary