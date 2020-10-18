1/1
Dr. LEO FINKELSTEIN Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FINKELSTEIN, Jr., Dr. Leo Dr. Leo Finkelstein, Jr., 74, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on October 16, 2020, after an extended illness. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Sylvia and Leo, Sr.; and sister, Patti. Family he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Phyllis; son, Stephen; daughter-in-law, Megan; grandson, Jaxon; as well as other family and friends. Leo was born in Asheville, NC, on August 24th, 1946. He graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School and continued on to receive a B.A. in Radio, Television, and Motion Pictures from the University of North Carolina; an M.A. in Speech and Theatre from the University of Tennessee; and a Ph.D. in Communication and Rhetoric from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. A Vietnam War veteran, Leo served 20 years in the United States Air Force, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He subsequently spent 26 years as a Senior Lecturer at Wright State University's College of Engineering and Computer Science, authoring several textbooks during that time. He enjoyed ham radio, electronics, photography, and travel. A private service will be held at David's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by signing the guestbook at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the James and Sharon Brandeberry Endowed Scholarship Fund at https://engineering-computer-science.wright.edu/about/give-to-the-college.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved