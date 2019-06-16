MCFARLAND, Leo L. Age 90, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away at Villa Springfield on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born January 10, 1929 in New Carlisle, Ohio. Leo served his country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was a butcher for Ross Abattoir and finished his career at Spring Farms where he retired in 1992. Leo enjoyed mushroom hunting, bowling, baseball and singing karaoke with his girls. Leo was a loving husband, devoted Father and Papaw. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Inez McFarland, two brothers and sisters in law: John (Roena) and Carl (Dorothy), sister in law Patty (Arnold), brother in law Richard (Pat), nephew Roger and niece Kim. Leo is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Doris (Swank) McFarland, four daughters: Sherri (Jeff), Lori (Ty), Misy (J.) and Traci. Four granddaughters: Chelsea (Patrick), Chloe, Tawny (Justin) and Claire (Chase), great granddaughters Kayleigh and Ellie and finally a boy, great grandson Connor, two sisters: Kay (Paul), Carlyn (Glenn) and numerous nieces and nephews. Thank you to our special friend Linda Brinson and the staff at Villa Springfield. Leo will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of Leo's life will be held at North Hampton Community Church on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm, service immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of your choice. www.FerncliffCemetery.org. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary