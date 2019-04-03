Home

SCHLOEMER, Father Leo 94, died Monday, March 25. The Cincinnati native and long-time Glenmary Home Missioner is survived by his fellow missioners and friends. Reception of the body will take place Wednesday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Fields Chapel, 4085 Glenmary Trace, Fairfield, OH. Visitation will follow. A wake service will begin at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1050 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH. Memorials may be made to Glenmary Home Missioners, P.O. Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618. Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. For the full obituary, visit www.glenmary.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 3, 2019
