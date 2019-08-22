Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Leon JENKINS


1974 - 2019
Leon JENKINS Obituary
JENKINS, Leon Daniel "Danny" 45, of New Carlisle, passed away August 19, 2019 in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born June 15, 1974 in Orlando, Florida, the son of Larry D. and Kathy (Kendall) Jenkins Sr. Danny enjoyed his job working in tree service and helping others. Survivors his wife; Peggy Jenkins, two children; Jade Jenkins and Lance D. Jenkins, one grandchild; Zaela, his parents; Larry and Kathy Jenkins, two brothers; Larry "David" Jenkins Jr. and Jesse Jenkins, two sisters; Annette Jenkins and Diane Haney and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
