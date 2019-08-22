|
JENKINS, Leon Daniel "Danny" 45, of New Carlisle, passed away August 19, 2019 in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born June 15, 1974 in Orlando, Florida, the son of Larry D. and Kathy (Kendall) Jenkins Sr. Danny enjoyed his job working in tree service and helping others. Survivors his wife; Peggy Jenkins, two children; Jade Jenkins and Lance D. Jenkins, one grandchild; Zaela, his parents; Larry and Kathy Jenkins, two brothers; Larry "David" Jenkins Jr. and Jesse Jenkins, two sisters; Annette Jenkins and Diane Haney and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 22, 2019