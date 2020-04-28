|
PARRETT, Leon Dean 76 of Springfield went to his Heavenly home April 25, 2020. Leon was born in Mt Sterling, Ohio on July 20, 1943, the son of Glen and Hazel Parrett. He was a proud member of the Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon for 29 years. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he loved baseball and the outdoors. Leon was a part time farmer and coached baseball for many years. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Cora M. (Collingsworth) Parrett; three sons Carl (Heidi) Parrett, Rev. Denny (Missi) Parrett and Dale (Lori) Parrett; ten grandchildren David (Suzi) Parrett, Jake (Kristen) Parrett, Michael (Jess) Collett, Abbey Parrett, Isaac Parrett, Matthew Parrett, Cole Parrett, Kaylee Parrett, Natalie Parrett, Lauren Parrett; four great grandchildren Neveah, Addie, Brayden and Bella; brother Dick Parrett and sister Sarah Lemmons. Leon was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Leora; brothers and sisters (Leon was one of fourteen) Fred, Charles, Paul, Rod, John, Junior, Donald and Jim Parrett, Pearl Duncan, Helen Zoellner and Anna LeMaster; and his in laws. Due to COVID19 private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Facebook live streaming to begin Thursday at 1:00PM on the Memorial Home Facebook page. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with final arrangements. Memorial contributions are requested to the . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 28, 2020