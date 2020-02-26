Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Prairies Chapel
548 Chapel Lane
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
The Prairies Chapel
548 Chapel Lane
Leon RIDLEY Obituary
RIDLEY, Leon H. (Lt.C ret.) Age 80, of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at VA Medical Center. Leon was a retired Lt. Colonel with the U.S. Army after 26 years of service and Director of Procurement for the Dayton Board of Education. He was an Army Veteran during the Vietnam War, a member of The Prairies Chapel, lifetime member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, served on the zoning board for the city of Riverside and was Past-President of Ta-Wa-Si Club of Dayton. Leon was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Claudette; father, Roy Ridley; & mother, Ida Archer. He is survived by his daughters & sons-in-law, Diane (Keith) Schmitz of TX, Sharon Taylor of Huber Heights, Michelle & Ron Anthony of Canton; son & daughter-in-law, Elliott & Malisa Ridley of MI; numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at The Prairies Chapel, 548 Chapel Lane with Rev. Vanetta Bellows officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the chapel. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020
