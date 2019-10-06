|
CLARK, Leona "Polly" Age 85 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 at the Elmcroft of Washington Twp., surrounded by her family. She was born on August 30, 1934 in (City) Jackson County, KY the daughter of the late John S. & Lula (Johnson) Robinson. Polly was a former employee of Hankinson Container with 20 years of service Becton, Dickinson & Co., with 8 years of service, and NCR. She was also a life time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2306, Miamisburg. Polly was an avid vegetable & flower gardener; and enjoyed cooking & baking for family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Ronald Clark, and by the love of her life Arthur "Art" McIntosh, 4 brothers Tony, J.S., Elroy & Glenn Robinson, 2 sisters Marie McGeorge & Lorene McQueen. She is survived by her loving son Wayne Clark and wife Cathy, 2 brothers Ray Robinson & wife Dulah and Lonnie Robinson & wife Virginia, 2 sisters Edna Vaughn and Catherine Sherrick & husband John, 2 grandsons Bradley Clark & Brian Clark, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Larry McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillgrove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Wednesday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Polly's memory. www.swartfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019