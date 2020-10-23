1/1
Leona HAMM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMM, Leona

71, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born May 26, 1949, in Jackson, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Elisha & Rhoda (Miller) Neace. She is

survived by a son, Ron &

Fre-Leigh Hamm; a grandson; a great grandson; a sister, Rachel & David Weaver; former spouse, Charles R. Hamm;

other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 6 brothers, Manford, Manuel, Malcom, Arnold, Goodloe & James; 3 sisters, Rebecca, Ella & Allie. In lieu of flowers, memorial

contributions may be made to the Clark County SPCA, Springfield, Ohio. Private services at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved