Leona HAMM

71, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born May 26, 1949, in Jackson, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Elisha & Rhoda (Miller) Neace. She issurvived by a son, Ron &Fre-Leigh Hamm; a grandson; a great grandson; a sister, Rachel & David Weaver; former spouse, Charles R. Hamm;other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 6 brothers, Manford, Manuel, Malcom, Arnold, Goodloe & James; 3 sisters, Rebecca, Ella & Allie. In lieu of flowers, memorialcontributions may be made to the Clark County SPCA, Springfield, Ohio. Private services at the convenience of the family.Arrangements by the, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com