Leona HODGES

HODGES, Leona Sue Sue went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020. She was born in Franklin on July 24, 1938, to Lee and Emma (Gray) Young. She was a lifelong resident of Franklin. She was a member of The Baptist Tabernacle Church in Carlisle, Ohio. She was a proud member of the Franklin High School Marching Band and worked a number of years at Thirkields in Franklin. Sue was preceded in the death by her parents, brothers - Richard, Robert, and Raymond, and her husband, Joe Hodges. She is survived by her sons, Doug (Patty) of Monroe, Tim (Janie) of Franklin, and daughter, Jodi (Bill) Harding of Covington, KY; two grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be private for the family with burial at Springboro Cemetery. Care entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home.


Published in Journal-News on Jul. 10, 2020.
