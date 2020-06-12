LUND, Leona Lynn "Lee" 77, of Fairborn, passed away on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at her home. She was born July 21st, 1942, in Yokum, Kentucky, the daughter of Calla and Nell (Fields) Smith. Lee retired from Ledex in 2005, following many years of service. She was a member of Westville Renewed Strength Church. Lee loved to read and working in her yard. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, John (Valerie) Byrd; her grandchildren, James (Stacey) Byrd, Calla Byrd and Ethan, Samantha & Zachary Haynes; great-grandchildren, Connor & Kennedy Byrd; step-grandchildren, Brittany & Willie Hatton; her siblings, Calla (Sharlene) Smith, Jr., McKinley (Vickie) Smith, Joann Horrocks, Daniel (Evelyn) Smith, Bonny (JR) Stewart, Larry Smith and Tammy (Robert) Cox; a son-in-law, David Haynes and a brother-in-law, William (Theresa) Lund, Jr. and an aunt and uncle and many nieces and nephews. Lee is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Richard R. Lund; her children, Michael Byrd and Shaunda Haynes; siblings, John Smith, James Smith and Cora Lou Stone; brother-in-law, Robert Horrocks, Sr. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm on Monday, June 15th, 2020, at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home, Springfield. A celebration of life will begin at 1:00 on Monday with Brian Ward officiating. Services will be live streamed beginning at 1:00 on Monday thru Littleton & Rue facebook page. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton 45420. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged during your presence at these services.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.