Leonard BUDDING
1945 - 2020
BUDDING,

Leonard Adrian "Lenny"

Age 75, of Murray, KY, passed peacefully at home on, Oct. 18, 2020. Lenny was born on Jan. 28, 1945, in Indonesia, to the late Pauline (Wetzel) Budding. He retired from GM, loved his family. Lenny also loved fixing and building things, if it was broken he could fix it and if it needed built he could build it! He proudly served his country In the Vietnam War earning a Purple Heart and took pride in being a Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edward and John; sister, Sonja. Survivors include his wife, Diana J. Budding; sons, Bryan Budding and wife Jennifer, Blake Budding and wife Autumn, and Rob Kelly and wife Lindsay; daughter, Jamie Kelly; brothers, Rudy Budding and wife Yvonne, and Robert Budding and wife Dorothy; sister, Connie Wetzel; grandchildren, Jake, Meredith, Hannah, Madison, Lexi, Reece, and Zoey. He will be greatly missed by his family. A private military service will be held for his immediate family. Online condolences at


www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. H. Churchill Funeral Home
201 South Third Street
Murray, KY 42071
(270) 753-2411
October 23, 2020
Diane, Sorry to hear of Linnie's passing. God bless you and family.
Don and Judy Overbey
Friend
October 21, 2020
My heart is heavy with the news of Lenny's passing. As the wife of his brother, Edward, I saw Lenny frequently when his boys and my kids were growing up. I rarely saw him sit down!! Always busy at work or at a new initiative. Lenny always had a huge garden (snakes from time to time) where we would get the hot peppers to make sambal, or hot stuff that Lenny put on everything like it was salt. He loved to kid around and had the most joyful laugh. Lenny was ready and willing to lend a hand when help was needed, or when crises hit. My guess is that he accomplished most things on his bucket list, as he created plans and finished what he started. My heartfelt condolences to family members in Kentucky, Ohio, and globally.
Jean Budding
Family
October 21, 2020
Diane and family, I am very sorry to learn of your loved ones passing. Please know that I have you in my prayers and seek god's peace for you.
Deby Moore
Family Friend
