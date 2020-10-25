My heart is heavy with the news of Lenny's passing. As the wife of his brother, Edward, I saw Lenny frequently when his boys and my kids were growing up. I rarely saw him sit down!! Always busy at work or at a new initiative. Lenny always had a huge garden (snakes from time to time) where we would get the hot peppers to make sambal, or hot stuff that Lenny put on everything like it was salt. He loved to kid around and had the most joyful laugh. Lenny was ready and willing to lend a hand when help was needed, or when crises hit. My guess is that he accomplished most things on his bucket list, as he created plans and finished what he started. My heartfelt condolences to family members in Kentucky, Ohio, and globally.

Jean Budding

Family