George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Leonard GLASER
Leonard GLASER Obituary
GLASER, Leonard J. 90, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday Aug. 23, 2019. He was born to Carl & Elizabeth Glaser on June 4, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio. Leonard was retired from BP Oil Company with over 32 years of service. Survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Betty L. Glaser (Futrell), his sister, Dottie Fuerst, and numerous other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday at 10 a.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
