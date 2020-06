KING, Leonard G. Age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. Leonard retired as a TSgt with the U.S. Air Force, after 23 years of service, and later retired from the Army & Air Force Exchange. He was a longtime member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church, current member of First Baptist Church Vandalia, and a Mason with Fairborn Lodge 764 F&AM. Leonard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lydia M.; parents, David & Effie King; and several siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Jean Lynne Border of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, Michael & Kathy King of Huber Heights; sister, Faye Skiles of FL; grandchildren, Amanda & Aaron Truesdale, Joshua & Samantha King; great-grandchildren, Jazmine, Eliana, Hezekiah, Jacob & Annsleigh; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Pastor Fred A. Brown officiating. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10-11 AM until service time, at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project in Leonard's memory.