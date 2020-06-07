KING, Leonard G. Age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. Leonard retired as a TSgt with the U.S. Air Force, after 23 years of service, and later retired from the Army & Air Force Exchange. He was a longtime member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church, current member of First Baptist Church Vandalia, and a Mason with Fairborn Lodge 764 F&AM. Leonard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lydia M.; parents, David & Effie King; and several siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Jean Lynne Border of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, Michael & Kathy King of Huber Heights; sister, Faye Skiles of FL; grandchildren, Amanda & Aaron Truesdale, Joshua & Samantha King; great-grandchildren, Jazmine, Eliana, Hezekiah, Jacob & Annsleigh; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Pastor Fred A. Brown officiating. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10-11 AM until service time, at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project in Leonard's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.