KOOGLER, Leonard E. On Sunday August the Fourth, 2019 Leonard E. Koogler after 93 years of life and another 96 days of living for his new found Savior, Jesus Christ, Leonard passed on into His waiting arms, surrounded by his family. Leonard was preceded in death his parents John and Effie Koogler, brothers and sisters Grayson, (Zelphia-Xenia), Betty, Virginia, Willard (Phyllis) and Eula (Herb). Leonard will be missed by the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Hazel. His children Lenny, Mark, Marilyn Kirkland (Roger), Eric and Terry; 7 grandchildren, Laura, Lee, Tammy, Adam, Rebecca, Matthew, and Corina and 7 great grandchildren. Leonard honorably served in the Navy in the Pacific Theatre during WW II. He retired from NCR after 46 years, and for years he coached little league baseball in Beavercreek. He was a Champion Horseshoe Thrower and pretty darn good at Corn Hole too. For the last 30 years Leonard played and lead Pinochle and Euchre card games with all of his friends at the Kettering Lathrem Senior Center. Funeral Services 12 noon Friday August 9, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Katrina Wilson officiating. Burial in Medway Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 am Friday until service time at the funeral home. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019