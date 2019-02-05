COLLINS, Jr., Reverend Leonard Lee Age 84, Pastor, Evangelist, Missionary, Husband, and Father, passed away Sunday February 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 23, 1934 in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas the son of the late Leonard Lee Collins, Sr. and Zella (nee Robinson) Collins. On October 17, 1956 in Thayer, Missouri Rev. Collins married Elizabeth Faye (nee Singer) Collins and she preceded him in death on February 22, 2014. Rev. Collins was Pastor-Emeritus of the Pentecostal Highway of Holiness Church and also served as pastor at Midway Pentecostal Church in Thayer, MO., Dale Pentecostal Church in Dale, ILL., Alto Pass Pentecostal Church in Alto Pass, ILL., First Pentecostal Church of Barbourville, KY., Full Gospel Tabernacle in Middletown, OH., and Silverwood Full Gospel Tabernacle in Kansas City, Kansas. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Rene (Rev. James) Setser and Jeffrey (Mary) Collins; grandchildren Ryan (Ophelia) Collins; Brent (Ashley) Collins and their children Landon and Everley Collins; Justin (Marie) Collins, Aaron Collins, Jessica (Matt) Wilson, and their children Jude, Ezra, Theo, and Eve, and Rachelle (Jordan) Sheldon, and their son Blayze, and one sister Joyce Collins (Lee) Martin. Rev. Collins was also preceded in death by his brother Carl Collins. Visitation after 5:30 PM on Thursday February 7, 2019 at the Pentecostal Highway of Holiness Church, 3470 Hamilton- Middletown Road. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday February 8, 2019 at the church with Rev. Jerry Pascarella, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary