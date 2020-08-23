1/
Leonard MOLNAR
MOLNAR, Leonard R. Age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township. Lenny was born in Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Stivers High School where he played football and baseball. He worked at the Dayton Daily Newspaper for over 45 years and attended Sinclair College. He enjoyed walking, square dancing, swimming and playing cards. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty Jane Molnar; his nephew, Terry Molnar; his niece, Leslie Molnar Solganik; his great-niece, Lindsey Solganik, and his great-nephew, Benjamin (Catie) Solganik. Thank you to the team at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township and Hospice of Dayton for the compassionate and dignified care they provided "Uncle Lenny." A private family service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 23, 2020.
