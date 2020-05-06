|
|
MUENCH, Leonard Lenny Was called home to be with the Lord, Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 54. Born in Atlanta, GA on a October 30, 1965 to Agnes Richardson and Albert Muench. He attended Fairfield High School. On September 23, 1990 Lenny married the love of his life and best friend Theresa Chappelow and together they enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, bible study and precious time with family. He was a member of Winton Rd First Church of God and loved sharing the word of God with everyone. He was a volunteer chaplain for Transport for Christ. He is survived by his loving wife Theresa, son Ian (Lauren) Gosmeyer, son Nicholas (Amanda) Muench, daughter Tara Gosmeyer, six beautiful grandchildren, loving parents Agnes (Danny) Richardson, sisters Constance Curtis, Lisa (Randy) Watkins, Mary (Tim) Smith, Rose (Don) Thueret, Sarah (Joshua) Kelley, brother Paul (Lisa) Muench, Doug (Brittany) Muench, mother-in-law Linda Baughman, sisters-in-law Carole Muench, Kia Goldberg, brother-in-law Randy (Angie) Chappelow, many nieces and nephews, cherished friends John (Tahisha, Grace) Phillipi. Preceded in Death by brother Raymond Muench, father Albert Muench, grandparents Jospeh and Mae Muench, Thomas and Theresa Morrisey, father-in-law Thomas Chappelow. Memorial service will be held at Winton Rd., First Church of God, 6200 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11AM with Pastor Brian Buriff officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in Memory of Leonard J. Muench.
Published in Journal-News on May 6, 2020