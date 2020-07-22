1/1
LEONARD MULLEN
1941 - 2020
MULLEN, Leonard A. Leonard A. Mullen, 78, of Dayton, passed away Saturday July 18, 2020, at Riverside Nursing Facility. He was born September 10, 1941, in Middletown, Ohio. Leonard was the son of Leonard Sr., and Armathine Mullen. He was employed with General Motors for over 28 years and retired June 1998. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Leonard and Armathine. Leonard is survived by his sister, Joan Hunter (Tim); his children, Stephen (Roslyn), Robin (Agapito), Elizabeth, Joan "Sissy" (Keith), Roxanne (Brian); grandchildren, Stephen Jr., Derrick, Carlton, Allissa, Shayla, Devon, Jasmine, Savannah, Will; two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Reighan. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Friday, July 24, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St, Franklin, OH 45005, with a memorial service to follow. Service officiated by his daughter, Joan Ridley and sister, Joan Hunter. Leonard was deeply loved by friends and family and will be deeply missed.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
