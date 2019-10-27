|
|
SMITH, Leonard James Passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was 98 years old. Smith was born to Leonard J. and Delia Smith on October 7, 1921 in Hamilton, Ohio and, after graduating from Hamilton High School, matriculated to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, in 1939. At Duke, Smith played varsity football for four seasons, playing in the infamous 1942 Rose Bowl Game that had been moved from Pasadena to Durham and serving as team captain in the fall of 1942. Smith earned a degree in Business Administration in May of 1943 and immediately entered the Navy. First training at the University of Notre Dame, Smith was assigned to the USS Rich serving in the Atlantic. In May 1944, he was assigned to the USS Bright and served as an officer in the South Pacific until the end of World War II. After his honorable discharge, Smith returned to Hamilton and worked in the public works department before earning his Master's degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University in 1948. Smith went on to work as an engineer for several companies in the Midwest, before retiring in 1986 as a corporate director of Johnson Control, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Smith served on the Boards of the School of Engineering at Purdue University and Clemson University and was a long-time member of the Iron Dukes at Duke University. A life-long athlete, Smith played golf into his late nineties, and enjoyed tennis, ice skating, cross-country skiing and swimming. He mentored hundreds of young swimmers as a coach for many years and was a member of the American Swimmers Coaches Association. Smith was a devoted husband and father, married to the love of his life, Elsie, for 56 years, before her passing in 2000. Survivors include children Pam Gatz (Barry); Jim Smith; and Patti Meyer (Daniel); grandchildren Jennifer Smith-Barton (Matthew), Lauren Smith, Emley Smith, Sydni Meyer and Craig Meyer (Gabrielle) and three great-grandchildren: Jack, Desiree, and Joseph. Donations may be made in Smith's memory to or to the Olmsted Conservancy.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 27, 2019