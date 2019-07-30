|
|
WILLIAMS, Sr., Leonard Of Park Layne, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born April 24, 1936, in Hazard, KY, the son of the late Orville and Lueverna Williams. Leonard retired from GM after 33 years and was a member of New Carlisle Lodge #100 F&AM. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Leona; daughters Joyce Downs and Karen Sue (Roger) Brigner; sister Helen Sue Jent; grandchildren Brandy (Abe) Paden, David (Shanna) Downs, Jr., Kenneth (Jennifer) Downs, Shauna (Jason) Tener, Justin (fiancee Samantha Begley) Brigner, Roger "Logan" (fiancee Shelby Leary) Brigner, Dustin Schmidt, Scott Williams and Jon Williams; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews. Leonard is preceded in death by sons Leonard Williams, Jr. and James Williams; daughter Theresa Paul; son-in-law David Downs, Sr.; brothers Luther and Lester Williams; and sisters Merle Hicks and Pauline Eden. The funeral service to honor Leonard will be Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM in TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 30, 2019