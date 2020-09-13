1/1
Leonard WITT
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WITT, Leonard C. Age 76, of West Alexandria, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020. He was born July 17, 1944, in Berea, KY. Leonard was preceded in death by an infant sister and his parents, Dave and Hester Witt. He was a member of Germantown Eagles, VFW Post 1977 in Camden, the DAV chapter in Lewisburg. Leonard is survived by his wife, Millie; daughter, Jean Rogers and husband, Kenny Rogers; and brother, Glen Witt of FL. Leonard served several years as a member of the honor guard of Miamisburg, West Carrollton, and Preble Co. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM with funeral to follow at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, September 15th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
11:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral
12:30 PM
Rogers Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Interment
Dayton National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rogers Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved