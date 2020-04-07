|
BAKER (Inloes), Leota Martha Age 95, of Hamilton, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Scipio, Morgan Township, Butler County, Ohio on December 23, 1924, the daughter of Upton and Mary Pearl (Gillespie) Inloes. She is survived by her husband, Nelson, Hamilton, and her son, Terry (Linda) Baker, San Antonio, Texas and daughter, Nelta (Bob McNaught), Miamisburg, Ohio and grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her newborn daughter, Sherry Lynn. Leota was a 1942 graduate of Morgan Township High School and married Nelson Baker on May 17, 1947 in Oxford, Ohio. They resided in Jeffersonville, Ohio, for over 45 years before moving back to Hamilton in 1994. Leota worked for the Army Air Forces at Aeronca Aircraft during WW II; the IRS in Middletown, Ohio; was employed as a bookkeeper for Jeffersonville Farm Service, and as an Administrator for the Village of Jeffersonville, Ohio. She was also an active member of the United Methodist Church and volunteered at the local library in Jeffersonville. Leota was a dedicated mother first and foremost and especially loved her role as grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to cook, sew, play piano and organ, paint birds, and travel. Special thanks to the nurses at Westover Retirement Community, Nelta and Bob McNaught, and Pam Feick who provided invaluable care to Leota for so many years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Private interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to Okeana United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 98, Okeana, Ohio 45053. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2020