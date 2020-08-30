1/1
LEOTA PAUL
1939 - 2020
PAUL, Leota J. Age 81 of Kettering, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born June 12, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of George Peck and Ellen Walters. Leota retired from UDF after 21 years. She enjoyed going to the casinos and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leota is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Roy) Bowling & Brenda (Barry) Wilson; grandchildren, Craig (Shannon) Bowling, Aaron (Crystal) Bowling, Brandon Wilson & Heather (Ben) McNeely; great-grandchildren, Logan, Seth, Cooper, Drew, Austin, Breana, Alex, Liam & Lucas; great-great-grandchild, Will; and many other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, William H. Paul; her parents; and her brother, Darwin Peck. Visitation will be September 2, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will be at Heritage Hills Memorial Gardens.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
