JOHNSON, Leothis "Leo" Born May 12, 1954 (age 65), departed this life unexpectedly on August 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Calvin Johnson; brother, Rev. William Hughes Jr.; daughter, Shemyeka Johnson-Beeman; mother-in-law, Barbara Wilkerson; and sister-in-law, Deborah Johnson. He is survived by his mother, Erma Jean Johnson; his loving wife, Patricia Elaine Johnson; two daughters, Nikia Johnson and Shannon (Willie) Watson; two stepsons, Darnell (Charmaine) Berry and Dwayne (Monique) Berry; two brothers, Wayne and Michael Johnson; four sisters, Pamela (Douglas) Poole, Vicki (Rickie) Poole, Sandy Johnson, and Leola Williams; 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving family members, friends, and the Nettie Lee Roth Class of 1972. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, September 6, 2019, at PHILLIPS TEMPLE CME CHURCH, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., with Pastor James Washington, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019