WILLIS, Leotis Of Dayton, Ohio age 74, was born on October 4th, 1944 to the union of Willson and Willie Willis of Homer, Louisiana. Leotis was a graduate of Mayfield High School in Homer, Louisana where he loved playing football. He gave his life to Christ and he was later ordained to the office of Deacon at the Saint Timothy Missionary Baptist church in Dayton, Ohio. His passion was singing and traveling with the Senior Choir, the Male Chorus, and the St. Timothy Harmonizers. Leotis was adventurous in that he was awarded his 6th degree Blue Belt by demonstrating mental and physical toughness throughout his training in Ten Yen Chih Concepts of Kempo Karate, and he dedicated to his job as delivery truck driver for many many years. On Monday, May 6th, Leotis transitioned from this life to the next. He is survived by his sons, Leotis (Lisa) Willis Jr. and Kelvin A. Willis; grandchildren, Delaquan (Tiffany), Willis, great- grandchildren JaLeisa K. Willis and Laquan J. Willis. His siblings; Diane (Ronald) Hodges, Juanita (Elder) Walker, Robert Willis, Jessie Willis, and Deotis (Gewen) Willis, and his lifelong friend Elliot Nelms of Dayton, Ohio. Leotis was preceded in death by his wife, Dessie Willis, parents, Willson and Willie Willis, sister, and a host of nieces and nephews and relatives. Leotis lived a full life. He was a loving and devoted Christian, friend, brother, and neighbor. His gentle spirit was that of a dove, always smiling and willling to help anybody who was in need. His natural kindness made him approachable and made people feel as if they could share any thing with him and he would inspire them to work through challenging situations. He will be truly missed. Family will receive friends Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Newcomer South Dayton Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, where a funeral service will take place Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Rev. Dr. Lysander Nelms, officiating. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy Missionary Church, 4466 Free Pike, Dayton, Oh 45416.