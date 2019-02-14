|
RAGIN, Leron Age 97 of Dayton, passed away February 8, 2019. She was born April 27, 1921 in Milan, TN to the late Theodore and Ola Wright. Preceded in death by 2 sisters; 3 brothers; and husband, Robert. Leron is survived by sister, Mary Reid; brother, Ralph (Jan) Wright; devoted niece, Pat (Willie) Oliver; nephew, Darrell (Dianne) Wright; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:00-9:30 am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 9:30 am. Burial to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. To share a memory of Leron or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019