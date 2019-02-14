Home

Leron RAGIN Obituary
RAGIN, Leron Age 97 of Dayton, passed away February 8, 2019. She was born April 27, 1921 in Milan, TN to the late Theodore and Ola Wright. Preceded in death by 2 sisters; 3 brothers; and husband, Robert. Leron is survived by sister, Mary Reid; brother, Ralph (Jan) Wright; devoted niece, Pat (Willie) Oliver; nephew, Darrell (Dianne) Wright; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:00-9:30 am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 9:30 am. Burial to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. To share a memory of Leron or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019
