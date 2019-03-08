BROWN, LeRoy C. Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his residence. LeRoy was born July 31, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Dr. Coyle A. & Barbara M. Brown. He was a graduate of John Adams High School in South Bend, Indiana. LeRoy received a B.S.C. degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1951 and a J.D. degree from Notre Dame in 1952. During the Korean War, he served as an officer in the United States Air Force, Judge Advocate Department (JAG). After leaving active duty in 1956 he remained as a civilian in the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Air Material Command, WPAFB. While there he rose to the position of Deputy Chief, Procurement Law Division. LeRoy received several awards, including the Award for Meritorious Civilian Service, Decoration for Exceptional Civilian Service and the Stuart R. Reichart Award for outstanding achievements in the field of law within the United States Air Force. He was admitted to practice in the State of Indiana, the Supreme Court of the United States and the United States Court of Military Appeals. Among his other duties he did exceptional work in compiling legal memorandum and other data that resulted in the office library being named after him at the time of his retirement after 32 years of service. At Notre Dame he is a member of The Baden Guild and Order of Saint Thomas More. Leroy was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Donald D. Brown. He is survived by his nieces, Carole Terkula, Paula Schulz and Sandra Gellis. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM to 11AM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. No flowers please. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Law Library, University of Notre Dame in LeRoy's memory. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary