|
|
SINGLETON, LeRoy Age 80 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. LeRoy was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 2, 1939 to Ivan Singleton and Blanche Cook. He served in the United States Army from 1962-1964. He retired from Cincinnati Bell after 25 years of service beginning as a Lineman and ending his career in Management. After retirement he worked at Time Warner Cable and most recently at Myron Bowling Auctioneers. LeRoy was a member of The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton. He enjoyed going to the beach, traveling, golfing and spending time with his family and friends. On June 10, 1960 he married Millie George and together they had one daughter. LeRoy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Millie Singleton; his daughter, Deanna (Bill) Oliver; his grandsons, Alex and Clint Oliver; his siblings, Alice, JoAnn, and Raymond; his brother from another mother, Ken Griessmann; sisters-in-law, Patty Griessmann and Sharon (Bill) Beals; brother-in-law, Dennis (Sue) George; and numerous other family members and friends. LeRoy was preceded in death by his brother, William Singleton; and his parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Rev. John Lewis and Pastor Grant Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton or the .
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 26, 2019