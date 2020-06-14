Leroy SLOUFFMAN

SLOUFFMAN, Leroy Walter "Lee" Age 81, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born on April 5, 1939, to Irvin and Mary (Schlarman) Slouffman. He is survived by his loving wife, of 56 years, Rose Ann Slouffman, his daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Munsey and their children Alex, Madeline and Christina; Cheryl (Douglas) Werner, and their children Kevin and Sean; and Joyce (Chris) Hayes and their children Emily, Amanda and Jenna. Brothers and sisters LuAnn, Ronald and Daniel, and his very special cat Lily Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Stanley, Ralph and Irvin Jr. Lee proudly served as a member of the Knights of Columbus for 50 years, and achieved 4th Degree Knighthood, for 11 of those years. He owned a successful renovating business, called Lee Slouffman Enterprises. He has been a member of the Church of the Incarnation for many years. Besides his faith, his family was his world. Family will greet friends at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, on Thursday, June 18th from 4pm to 7pm. His Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday June 19th at 10:30 am at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.



