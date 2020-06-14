Leroy SLOUFFMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SLOUFFMAN, Leroy Walter "Lee" Age 81, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born on April 5, 1939, to Irvin and Mary (Schlarman) Slouffman. He is survived by his loving wife, of 56 years, Rose Ann Slouffman, his daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Munsey and their children Alex, Madeline and Christina; Cheryl (Douglas) Werner, and their children Kevin and Sean; and Joyce (Chris) Hayes and their children Emily, Amanda and Jenna. Brothers and sisters LuAnn, Ronald and Daniel, and his very special cat Lily Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Stanley, Ralph and Irvin Jr. Lee proudly served as a member of the Knights of Columbus for 50 years, and achieved 4th Degree Knighthood, for 11 of those years. He owned a successful renovating business, called Lee Slouffman Enterprises. He has been a member of the Church of the Incarnation for many years. Besides his faith, his family was his world. Family will greet friends at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, on Thursday, June 18th from 4pm to 7pm. His Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday June 19th at 10:30 am at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved