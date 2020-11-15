1/1
Leroy WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS, Leroy

In loving memory of Leroy

Williams, age 72, went home to be with the Lord Thursday,

Oct. 22, 2020, in Columbus, OH. Born in Dayton, OH, and preceded in death by his parents Farris & Eloise Williams. Survived by 5 Children: Ronnie Miliner, Marq Harris (Angela) Soweto Williams, Maria

Anderson (William), (Lil' Wil

& Mayan; Monique) Terry;

Brother Farris Williams

(Dolores); Sisters, Judy Dixon (Richard), Katherine Williams and Cheryl Smith. Also, a host of grandchildren; nephews;

nieces & cousins. Memorial Service TBD due to COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
